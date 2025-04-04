Minister Of State, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Discuss Ties

Yerevan: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi yesterday met Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia H E Vahan Kostanyan, during his current visit to Armenia. Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation and relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

