South Korea: Senior Presidential Aides Offer To Resign Following Yoon's Ouster

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 4 (IANS) Senior aides to former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol offered to resign en masse on Friday, the presidential office said, after the Constitutional Court removed him from office over his failed martial law bid.

Yoon's chief of staff, Chung Jin-suk, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and 13 other aides submitted their resignations to acting President Han Duck-soo after the court upheld Yoon's impeachment over his short-lived martial law declaration in a unanimous vote.

In a statement after the ruling, Yoon said it was "an honour" to serve the country and he was sorry for not being able to meet people's expectations.

The Presidential office was in a somber mood as senior aides watched the live broadcast of the ruling from their offices, while Yoon viewed it from his residence in central Seoul.

Shortly after the announcement at 11:22 a.m., officials lowered the presidential flag displayed in front of the presidential office in Yongsan.

With the court's decision stripping him of office, Yoon is expected to vacate the presidential residence soon, Yonhap news agency reported.

It was unclear whether Yoon would move to his private residence in southern Seoul later in the day, as preparations may take time.

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye left the former presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae two days after her impeachment was upheld by the Constitutional Court in 2017.

Yoon and former First Lady Kim Keon Hee will continue to receive protection from the Presidential Security Service (PSS) for five years, which can be extended if the service's chief deems it necessary.

Yoon's security detail is expected to focus on guarding his residence, but the former President will not be provided with a security convoy when on the move.

The Constitutional Court's ruling came months after the National Assembly impeached Yoon on December 14 over his martial law declaration. Yoon served less than three years of his five-year term after taking office in May 2022.

With his ouster, the country will hold a snap presidential election within 60 days.