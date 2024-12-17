(MENAFN) Hungary agreed to support the EU's 15th sanctions package on Russia, but only after securing key exemptions. Hungarian Foreign Peter Szijjarto revealed that Hungary pressured the EU to discard proposals it deemed "crazy," such as sanctioning Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church and banning Russian sports entities. The sanctions, which were adopted in Brussels, target 54 individuals and 30 entities, including Russian military figures, defense companies, and Chinese suppliers allegedly aiding Russia.



Szijjarto confirmed that Hungary supported the sanctions after securing an exemption for Hungarian energy giant MOL to continue importing Russian crude oil. He also mentioned blocking proposed sanctions against high-ranking Georgian officials, which Hungary and Slovakia opposed. Despite these concessions, the sanctions package continues to face criticism, with some experts arguing that unilateral sanctions often harm the imposing countries more than Russia.

