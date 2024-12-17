Asia Trades Mixed Ahead Of Fed Decision
Date
12/17/2024 7:07:14 AM
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday, tracking mixed gains on Wall Street as investors look toward the U.S. federal Reserve's decision stateside.
In Japan, the NIKKEI 225 index lost 92.81 points, or 0.2%, to 39,364.65.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slumped 95.01 points, or 0.5%, to 19,700.48.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 recovered 10.19 points, or 0.3%, to 3,922.03.
GDP in 2025 in a bid to keep economic growth at around 5% next year, Reuters reported Tuesday. China's CSI 300 traded 0.26% lower to close at 3,922.03, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index traded 0.16% lower.
The increase in China's headline budget deficit is a reflection that the government is willing to step up fiscal policies, but the market remains unconvinced of the exact magnitude, experts say.
In other markets
In Taiwan, the Taiex dipped 21.89 points, or 0.1%, to 23,018.01
In Korea, the Kospi index sank 32.16 points, or 1.3%, to 2,456.81
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index fell 21.1 points, or 0.6%, at 3,799.93
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 jumped 116.96 points, or 0.9%, to 12,914.30.
In Australia, the ASX 200 recouped 64.52 points, or 0.8%, to 8,314.
