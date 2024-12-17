Asia Trades Mixed Ahead Of Fed Decision

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday, tracking mixed gains on Wall Street as investors look toward the U.S. Reserve's decision stateside.

In Japan, the 225 lost 92.81 points, or 0.2%, to 39,364.65.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slumped 95.01 points, or 0.5%, to 19,700.48.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 recovered 10.19 points, or 0.3%, to 3,922.03.

GDP in 2025 in a bid to keep economic growth at around 5% next year, Reuters reported Tuesday. China's CSI 300 traded 0.26% lower to close at 3,922.03, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index traded 0.16% lower.

The increase in China's headline budget deficit is a reflection that the government is willing to step up fiscal policies, but the market remains unconvinced of the exact magnitude, experts say.

In other markets

In Taiwan, the Taiex dipped 21.89 points, or 0.1%, to 23,018.01

In Korea, the Kospi index sank 32.16 points, or 1.3%, to 2,456.81

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index fell 21.1 points, or 0.6%, at 3,799.93

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 jumped 116.96 points, or 0.9%, to 12,914.30.

In Australia, the ASX 200 recouped 64.52 points, or 0.8%, to 8,314.











