(MENAFN) UK Prime Keir Starmer has urged G7 leaders to intensify efforts to put economic and military pressure on Russia, calling for continued sanctions and increased military aid to Ukraine. In a conference on Friday, Starmer emphasized the need to support Ukraine to secure its future, as Russian President Vladimir shows no signs of relenting in his actions. Starmer specifically advocated for further sanctions and greater military assistance to Ukraine.



This call came two days after the US and UK announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s illicit gold trade, while EU ambassadors agreed on a 15th package of sanctions, focusing on Russia's petroleum industry and Chinese companies allegedly involved in drone production for the Russian military.



Despite multiple rounds of sanctions, Russia's economy has not suffered as expected. The Russian economy grew by 3.6% this year, outpacing the UK, which grew by only 1.1%, according to the IMF. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed that sanctions have only strengthened Russia, suggesting that while they may not kill the country economically, they have made it more resilient.



Since February 2022, the UK has provided £8.34 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Starmer argued that this support would help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace. However, the Kremlin insists that any future peace agreement will be less favorable for Ukraine than those previously offered in peace talks, with Lavrov stressing that certain Ukrainian regions—Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye—are now part of Russia and will not be returned to Ukraine.

