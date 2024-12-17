Iran's leadership faces growing crisis over internal divisions

(MENAFN) Iran's leadership faces a growing crisis over internal divisions, with the latest controversy centered around the new "Modesty and Hijab Law," which mandates strict dress codes for women, including girls as young as 9. This law, which could have been enacted last Friday, has sparked criticism from Iranian President Massoud Bezeshkian, who believes it threatens national unity and internal security. Rather than reflecting remorse or self-criticism, his comments highlight a critical awareness of Iran's vulnerabilities. Bezeshkian's intervention was unprecedented; he took the extraordinary step of presenting his concerns directly to the National Security Council, urging it to recognize the potential security risks posed by the law. As a result, the council ordered the law to be frozen. The law imposes harsh penalties for violations, including steep fines, prison sentences, and restrictions on employment and travel. It also compels public drivers and restaurant owners to report breaches, intensifying the law's enforcement. These provisions come after the violent public protests in 2022, triggered by the death of Mahasa Amini, which revealed the deep tensions in Iran over issues of morality and personal freedom.



Bezeshkian's concerns reflect the broader fears within Iran’s leadership, particularly in light of the country’s ongoing challenges in Syria and the potential for internal unrest. The situation has led many, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, to recognize that the ongoing conflict over Iran's identity has evolved into a grave security concern. Hossein Salami, commander of the Revolutionary Guards, has expressed the leadership's realization that without firm resistance, the country risks falling into chaos, drawing parallels with the situation in Syria. The Iranian regime is acutely aware of the growing external and internal pressures, including the potential for civil disobedience and the risks posed by foreign interference. Despite the crisis, no formal investigations into Iran's intelligence and military failures are expected, as issues like Hezbollah’s reconstruction continue to be managed behind closed doors by the Revolutionary Guards. The leadership’s focus remains on stabilizing the nation amid its internal and external challenges, as the country braces for the consequences of an increasingly fragmented society.

