Kuwait Amir Receives Duke Of Edinburgh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday the Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation who arrived in the country earlier today starting an official visit.

The Duke of Edinburgh handed His Highness the Amir a written message from the UK King Charles II dealing with means of boosting further the deep-rooted and historic relations bonding the State of Kuwait and the UK.

The message included an invitation to His Highness the Amir to visit the UK.

For his part, His Highness the Amir asked Prince Edward to relay his greetings to King Charles, his wishes for him to enjoy good health and for the UK people to experience further progress and prosperity. (end)

rk











MENAFN17122024000071011013ID1109001463