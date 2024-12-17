Azerbaijan Chess Federation Sums Up Results Of This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has summed up the results of 2024, Azernews reports.

First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Faig Hasanov said that both domestic and international competitions were organized at a high level in the country. He recalled that on the eve of the World Chess Olympiad, highly experienced specialists from Europe were invited to seriously prepare the national team for the competition.

The official representative of the federation called the performance of the men's team at the Olympiad successful.

ACF President Mahir Mammadov emphasized that the outgoing year was interesting for chess in our country.

He noted that the participation of all grandmasters in the Azerbaijan championships will be mandatory. According to M. Mammadov, until the next selection, members of the Azerbaijani national team will be provided with a scholarship in accordance with their rating.

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov also noted that the outgoing year was successful for the Azerbaijani chess players. He assessed the fact that Ulviyya Fataliyeva became the first Azerbaijani chess player to win a gold medal at the European Individual Championship as one of the most memorable events of 2024.

The Minister emphasized that thanks to the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev to sports, the Azerbaijani athletes have achieved historic victories.

Then the video reviewed the path taken by Azerbaijani chess in 2024.

In conclusion, Ulviya Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who won a bronze medal at the World Junior Championship among 20-year-old girls, as well as Vugar Manafov and Elmar Atakishiyev, who took first place in rapid chess and second in blitz at the 5th European University Games, received plaques of gratitude and cash prizes.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. Elman Rustamov has been president of the National Chess Federation since 2007.

The national chess players have always taken high places at top-ranked tournaments. Among them are male chess players Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Nijat Abasov, female chess players like Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Govhar Beydullayeva, etc.