Azerbaijan Chess Federation Sums Up Results Of This Year

Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has summed up the results
of 2024, Azernews reports.
First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Faig
Hasanov said that both domestic and international competitions were
organized at a high level in the country. He recalled that on the
eve of the World Chess Olympiad, highly experienced specialists
from Europe were invited to seriously prepare the national team for
the competition.
The official representative of the federation called the
performance of the men's team at the Olympiad successful.
ACF President Mahir Mammadov emphasized that the outgoing year
was interesting for chess in our country.
He noted that the participation of all grandmasters in the
Azerbaijan championships will be mandatory. According to M.
Mammadov, until the next selection, members of the Azerbaijani
national team will be provided with a scholarship in accordance
with their rating.
Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov also noted
that the outgoing year was successful for the Azerbaijani chess
players. He assessed the fact that Ulviyya Fataliyeva became the
first Azerbaijani chess player to win a gold medal at the European
Individual Championship as one of the most memorable events of
2024.
The Minister emphasized that thanks to the attention and care of
President Ilham Aliyev to sports, the Azerbaijani athletes have
achieved historic victories.
Then the video reviewed the path taken by Azerbaijani chess in
2024.
In conclusion, Ulviya Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who won a
bronze medal at the World Junior Championship among 20-year-old
girls, as well as Vugar Manafov and Elmar Atakishiyev, who took
first place in rapid chess and second in blitz at the 5th European
University Games, received plaques of gratitude and cash
prizes.
The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. Elman
Rustamov has been president of the National Chess Federation since
2007.
The national chess players have always taken high places at
top-ranked tournaments. Among them are male chess players Shahriyar
Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Nijat Abasov, female chess players
like Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Gulnar Mammadova,
Govhar Beydullayeva, etc.
