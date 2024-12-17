Moscow Metro and Trams decorated for the New Year

(MENAFN- CLW Transports) Moscow’s public transportation system is once again embracing the holiday spirit with festive decorations adorning both the metro and tram lines. Following a tradition spanning over half a century, Moscow’s metro system has unveiled a special New Year’s train on Line 5.

The themed train features over 700 three-dimensional decorations including snowmen, Christmas trees, snowflakes, and ornaments, transforming each carriage into a winter wonderland.

We continue to prepare Moscow's transport for the New Year. On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, we launch festively decorated metro trains every year. This time, a Winter train, decorated with symbols of the upcoming holiday, has been launched on the Circular Line. We are confident that it will bring passengers good cheer. Passengers can enjoy the festive train until January 31, 2025, - said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.

Adding to the city's holiday cheer, 60 Vityaz-Moscow trams have been decked out with dazzling lights and garlands for the New Year celebrations. This represents a doubling of the number of decorated trams compared to last year.

Deputy Mayor Liksutov announced, - New Year's trams have become a beloved tradition in the capital. On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, this year we are once again creating a festive atmosphere for Muscovites and guests of the city. Sixty trams decorated with garlands is a record for all time. These sparkling trams can be seen on 28 routes throughout the city.



Further enhancing the festive atmosphere, eight facades of metro stations and Moscow Central Circle (MCC) stations in the city center have been decorated, and Two Hearts of the Capital installations have been placed near nine station entrances.











