US Judge Denies Trump's Attempt To Change Hush Money Conviction

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- A judge has denied President-elect Donald from changing the criminal conviction over the hush money case, saying that charge could not be overturned under the pretense of Presidential Immunity.

According to the CNN late Monday, Judge Juan Mercha refused a request by Trump's lawyers to cancel the conviction based on the Supreme Court ruling last July on Presidential immunity.

Judge Mercha the Supreme Court ruling did not mean that the conviction on the hush money case could be overturned on the base Presidential immunity.

A verdict on the case was supposed to become known by September 18; however, Trump's lawyers asked Manhattan Judge Mercha to postpone it until after the Presidential elections.

Legal action against President-elect Trump continues, while he and his legal team deny any wrongdoing, deeming the action against Trump as an ongoing political witch-hunt. (end)

