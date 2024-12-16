Travel Market , 39% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

travel

size is estimated to grow by USD 5.51 Trillion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.52% during the forecast period. For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions,market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global travel market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Sector (Transportation, Hotel, and Travel activities), Type (Leisure and Business), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies Covered Accor S.A., American Express Global Business Travel GBT, Balkan Holidays Ltd., BCD Travel Services BV, Booking Holdings Inc., Carlson Inc., Corporate Travel Management Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., G Adventures, JPMorgan Chase and Co., JTB Corp., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Omega World Travel Inc., PT Global Digital Niaga, Traveloka, The Scott Travel Group Ltd., Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC, World Travel Holdings, and World Travel Inc.

Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

APAC

-

APAC is estimated to contribute

39%. To the growth of the global market.

The Travel Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. The travel market is experiencing a significant shift due to the middle class population's growing demand for vacations and leisure activities. However, security and health concerns persist, leading foreign tour operators to prioritize online platforms for tour planning and booking. The tourist industry's digital transformation enables easy access to online resources for flight tickets, hotels, and holiday packages. Economic stability is crucial for the industry's recovery from the pandemic, with promotional activities and acquisition opportunities arising in the Online Travel Market. Domestic tourism is on the rise, with mobile apps offering convenient car rentals for unexplored destinations. The luxury travel market caters to elite travelers seeking new experiences in international cities. Online travel agents facilitate seamless bookings for New Year holidays and various trip planning options.

The Travel Market is an essential business sector that caters to the needs of tourists and travelers. It includes various components such as airlines, hotels, tour operators, and travel agencies. These businesses offer services and products that make travel convenient and enjoyable for customers. The Travel Market is a significant contributor to the global economy, generating substantial revenue and employment opportunities. Effective marketing strategies, competitive pricing, and excellent customer service are key to success in this industry. Collaboration and innovation among market players can lead to mutual growth and improved offerings for consumers.

For more insights on APAC's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries -

Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Transportation

1.2 Hotel 1.3 Travel activities



2.1 Leisure 2.2 Business



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The Travel Market is a thriving industry that connects service providers with customers seeking unique travel experiences. It offers various opportunities for businesses to expand their reach and increase sales. By utilizing effective marketing strategies and providing exceptional customer service, companies can attract and retain customers. The Travel Market also encourages innovation and collaboration, allowing businesses to offer competitive prices and diverse offerings. Overall, it is a dynamic and profitable sector that continues to grow and evolve.

Research Analysis

The online travel market has experienced significant shifts in the wake of the pandemic, with domestic tourism and an increase in bookings for New Year holidays. Mobile apps have become essential tools for travelers, allowing them to easily compare holiday packages, book flights, hotels, car rentals, and more. The adoption of IoT technology in the tourism sector offers new experiences and personalized services, creating opportunities for innovation. However, political instability, natural disasters, and stringent immigration policies pose challenges. The acquisition of smaller players in the online travel market presents opportunities for growth, particularly in the luxury travel market catering to elite travelers. Unexplored destinations and micro trips are also gaining popularity as travelers seek new experiences. Business and sports travel are expected to rebound as restrictions ease. Despite these trends, the tourism sector continues to face uncertainty and must adapt to changing consumer preferences and external factors.

Market Overview

The online travel market has seen a significant during the pandemic as people look for acquisition opportunities in the tourism sector. Domestic tourism has become a popular choice for travelers, leading to an increase in bookings for new year holidays. Mobile apps and online travel agents offer convenience for holiday packages, car rentals, and international city explorations. The luxury travel market caters to elite travelers seeking new experiences in unexplored destinations. Micro trips and personalized services are also in demand, as is reliable transport and professional interaction. Political stability, customized tours, and private tours are essential for some travelers, while others prioritize baby boomers, Gen X, and millennials' preferences. Technological advancements, such as the adoption of IoT, have transformed the industry, with online booking platforms, travel websites, and rapid globalization playing key roles. However, challenges such as political instability, natural disasters, and stringent immigration policies persist. Business, sports, and leisure activities continue to drive travel, with economic stability and infrastructure development crucial for the tourist industry's digital transformation. Online resources, flight tickets, hotels, and trip planning remain essential, with health and security concerns also influencing travel decisions. Foreign tour operators and online platforms cater to various tourist destinations, while influencer marketing, travel blogs, and user-generated content shape travel trends. Country revenue depends on public transportation, accommodation facilities, and the middle class population's growing demand for travel.

Start exploring market insights by

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED