SK Biopharmaceuticals, ProEn Therapeutics aim to advance up to 2 preclinical radiopharmaceutical candidates by 2027, via ArtBodyTM, a bivalent binder designed to selectively target tumor cells

SK Biopharmaceuticals eyes innovative small protein-based radiopharmaceuticals on safety and efficacy amid growing global demand through the joint research initiative building on the momentum for its radiopharmaceutical therapy business

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Biopharmaceuticals, a biotech company focusing on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system and oncology worldwide, announced a research collaboration agreement with ProEn Therapeutics, a biotech company dedicated to advancing oncology treatments, to further extend its oncology research capability and expand its pipeline of radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT).

Under this agreement, both sides seek to advance up to two preclinical candidates for the development of novel radiopharmaceutical drugs by 2027 – the year when SK Biopharmaceuticals aims to become a global leading RPT player, via strengthened internal and external resources.

This joint research builds on a series of SK Biopharmaceuticals' global strategic partnerships, including the in-licensing of a radiopharmaceutical compound, and a supply agreement to secure actinium-225, an alpha-particle

emitting

radioisotope, since the company unveiled its "RPT Roadmap" to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly growing field of nuclear medicine.

SK Biopharmaceuticals will leverage ProEn Therapeutics' ArtBodyTM platform, a dual-target binding technology that incorporates small proteins[1] to identify and target specific tumor antigens – enhancing tumor selectivity – for the development of potential cancer treatments, while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. ArtBodyTM, which has intrinsic advantages of high stability and structural robustness, can be mass-produced using bacteria, making it ideal for industrial applications.

Il-Han Lee, Chief Executive Officer of ProEn Therapeutics, said, "We are pleased to enter this joint research, and positive that the ArtBodyTM platform will generate synergy with and complement SK Biopharmaceuticals' radiopharmaceutical therapy business. ProEn Therapeutics will push to produce the best possible outcome that can meet not only the two companies' expectations, but also patients' needs."

Donghoon Lee, Chief Executive Officer of SK Biopharmaceuticals, said, "This collaboration with ProEn Therapeutics is significant as the platform technology will help overcome the limitations of existing therapies. We will aim to develop more effective, safer treatments, while leading global RPT research and development efforts."