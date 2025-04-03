403
Bardella Describes Rally for Marine Le Pen as Defense of Democracy
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Jordan Bardella, Leader of France’s far-right National Rally (NR), stated that the rally scheduled for Sunday in support of party leader Marine Le Pen was not intended as a "show of force," but rather as an "expression of democracy."
Speaking to a news agency, Bardella emphasized that the event was about upholding democratic values, stating, "The rally on Sunday is not a show of force; it is an expression of democracy."
Bardella further expressed that it was "unacceptable for democracy to be disrupted by political considerations." His remarks conveyed the party's firm "determination" to protect democratic principles amidst the ongoing political climate.
In addition to addressing the rally, Bardella commented on Le Pen's upcoming appeal trial in 2026, describing it as "good news" and reaffirming her "innocence" in the matter.
The rally in Paris was organized by Bardella following the conviction and sentencing of Marine Le Pen, the 56-year-old far-right leader.
She was convicted of embezzling EU funds and consequently banned from holding public office for five years. Additionally, Le Pen received a four-year prison sentence, with two years to be served under an electronic monitoring bracelet, while the remaining term was suspended. A fine of EURO100,000 (USD108,200) was also imposed on her.
The planned rally has been met with criticism from former French Premier Gabriel Attal, who condemned the event, arguing that it undermined the principle of judicial independence.
