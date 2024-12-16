New Movie 'Kraven The Hunter' Bombs At The Box Office

(MENAFN- Baystreet) New film“Kraven the Hunter,” based on a Marvel comic character, has bombed at the box office, taking in just $11 million U.S. during its opening weekend.

The film's poor receipts come after it earned terrible reviews from critics, with a 15% approval rating on aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and a“C” grade on CinemaScore from audiences.

The failure of“Kraven the Hunter” is particularly bad given that the movie cost $110 million U.S. to produce and market. It's also an R-rated that is not widely accessible to children.

Also this weekend, the Warner Bros. produced animated fantasy film“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” bombed, earning only $4.6 million U.S. at the box office.

Disney's (DIS)“Moana 2” retained the top spot at the box office with $26.6 million U.S. from 4,000 movie theaters. Universal's“Wicked” also continues to perform strongly, earning $22.5 million U.S. in its fourth weekend of release.

Paramount's“Gladiator II” remained in third spot at the box office with $7.8 million U.S. earned in its fourth weekend of wide release.

The“Gladiator” sequel has now earned $145.9 million U.S. in North America and more than $398.5 million U.S. globally.