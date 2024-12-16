Softbank To Announce $100 Billion Investment In U.S.

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japanese holding company Softbank is planning to announce a $100 billion U.S. in the U.S. over the next four years during a visit with president-elect Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.

The Japanese technology-investment firm will also promise to create 100,000 jobs in America focused on artificial intelligence (A.I.) and related infrastructure.

The money is to be deployed before the end of Trump's new four-year term.

The funding could come from various sources controlled by Softbank, including its main Vision Fund.

Some of the money will not necessarily be newly raised but could include some funding already announced such as Softbank's $1.5 billion U.S. investment in OpenAI, the privately held technology company behind ChatGPT.

Softbank is the latest technology firm to pledge money and investments to the U.S. or Trump personally in recent weeks.

Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META) have each promised to donate millions of dollars to Trump's inauguration fund as they try to curry favor with the president-elect.



