Russian Propaganda Shifting Focus To Peace Talks, 'Concessions From Ukraine' Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propaganda is shifting its primary narrative from the topic of "mobilization in Ukraine," which dominated discussions over the past one-and-a-half years, to focusing on "peace talks and concessions from Ukraine."

Maryna Vorotyntseva, a senior expert at the Strategic Communications Center of Excellence, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to the researcher, the effectiveness of Russian propaganda aimed at disrupting Ukraine's mobilization efforts has diminished. This decline can be attributed to the natural life cycle of such propaganda campaigns, which lose relevance over time, and the growing resistance from Ukraine.

"However, in general, Russian propaganda is now shifting its focus. We can see a new Russian campaign emerging – one that argues Ukraine must make concessions, with the West allegedly pressuring Ukraine to do so," Vorotyntseva said.

She said that although these narratives have existed before, they are now becoming more prominent due to the current political climate.

"By breaking these narratives down into individual messages, you can better understand how Russia operates. It's crucial to examine how they are structured and how the topic is further amplified," the expert concluded.

The NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence, based in Riga, Latvia, has been operational since 2014. Maryna Vorotyntseva, a Ukrainian representative, has been working with the center since June 2023.