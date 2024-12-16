National Guard Soldiers Stop Russian Assault In Toretsk Sector
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Toretsk sector, soldiers from the National Guard of Ukraine blew up an enemy buggy and an armoured vehicle carrying invaders that were attempting to launch an assault on the positions of the Defence Forces.
Commander of the National Guard, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, said this in a post on Telegram and shared a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.
“Vehicles were blown up by mines and hit by FPV drones, and lost troops along the way, who begged in desperation to wait for them,” Pivnenko commented on the video.
Pivnenko added that the invaders suffered heavy losses.
As reported by Ukrinform, SBU drones destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in the Donetsk region.
