WIPP Procurement Center Of Excellence Receives Seed Money From Global Services Inc.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) Procurement Center of Excellence, a groundbreaking initiative to help women-owned businesses to navigate the procurement process, has received a startup gift of $25,000 from Global Services Inc., a small, woman-owned business that helps clients secure contracts.

The gift helped launch the WIPP Procurement Center of Excellence, which is sponsored by the WIPP Education Institute (WEI), a

tax-exempt charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code ("Code"), serving as the educational arm of WIPP with a mission to accelerate the capacity and economic growth of women-owned businesses.

"Many women-owned companies in federal contracting need support to make a wider impact," said Courtney Fairchild, president and CEO of Global Services. "The resources and education that the Procurement Center of Excellence will provide will support a significant number of women-owned small businesses."



The WIPP Procurement Center of Excellence kicked off with a webinar in October 2024, sponsored by Capital One Bank. The session focused on capital readiness, providing guidance on how women-owned businesses can position themselves when seeking financing.



Future WEI Procurement Center of Excellence programing will be centered around procurement readiness for female executives and contractor officer training. These education initiatives are considered critical for the highly competitive federal contracting procurement and fulfilment process. In addition, the WIPP Procurement Center of Excellence will engage in mentorship opportunities for a robust network of procurement professionals.



"We're grateful to receive this tangible show of support," said Angela Dingle, President and CEO of the WIPP Education Institute. "This gift demonstrates that the procurement community understands the need to launch, nurture, and grow women-owned businesses."



Global Services has assisted clients achieve more than 3,000 contract awards valued at more than $25 billion. Global Services helps contractors develop winning proposals and GSA Schedules.



The WIPP Education Institute is the education arm of Women Impacting Public Policy, a national nonpartisan organization advocating on behalf of women business owners. For more information about the WIPP Education Institute, visit . For more information about the WIPP Procurement Center of Excellence, visit /procurement-center-of-excellence .

