Assistant FM Praises Joint Kuwaiti-Iranian Cmte. Outcomes
12/16/2024 10:04:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani commended Monday outcomes of the sixth joint Kuwaiti-Iranian consular committee meeting.
Al-Daihani, who headed the Kuwaiti delegation to Tehran, told KUNA that the meeting handled a slew of issues, found compatibility in perspectives and agreed on several points.
The Kuwaiti senior diplomat also praised the speed of achievement, saying that it is a testament to both parties' willingness, adding that the discussions were a reflection to the depth of relations, dating back to 1961.
Acting Charge d'affaires at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Tehran, Meshari Al-Muzaini attended the meeting. (end)
