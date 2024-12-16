Assistant FM Praises Joint Kuwaiti-Iranian Cmte. Outcomes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign for Consular Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani commended Monday outcomes of the sixth joint Kuwaiti-Iranian consular committee meeting.

Al-Daihani, who headed the Kuwaiti delegation to Tehran, told KUNA that the meeting handled a slew of issues, found compatibility in perspectives and agreed on several points.

The Kuwaiti senior also praised the speed of achievement, saying that it is a testament to both parties' willingness, adding that the discussions were a reflection to the depth of relations, dating back to 1961.

Acting Charge d'affaires at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Tehran, Meshari Al-Muzaini attended the meeting. (end)

