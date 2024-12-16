Sanger Sequencing Market Grows Rapidly Driven By Tech Innovations, Rising Reagent Demand, And Expanded Clinical Use

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sanger Sequencing Market

"Sanger Sequencing is Growing Rapidly, Driven by Tech Advancements, Reagent Demand, and Clinical Applications"

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / --The Sanger sequencing market was valued at USD 2.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.35 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.63% from 2024 to 2032.Strong Growth in the Sanger Sequencing Market Driven by Genomics AdvancesThe Sanger sequencing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by its established reputation for precision and reliability in DNA analysis. Increasing applications in clinical diagnostics, personalized medicine, and genetic research have solidified their role in healthcare and biotechnology. In 2023, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported over USD 40 billion allocated globally for genomic research, reflecting a surge in demand for sequencing devices. This trend highlights the importance of Sanger sequencing in advancing large-scale genomic initiatives and pharmaceutical research.Looking ahead, innovation in complementary technologies and the increasing need for high-accuracy sequencing methods present substantial opportunities for market growth. Advances in automation, cost efficiency, and integration with other sequencing platforms promise to enhance the versatility of Sanger sequencing. Together, these developments will amplify its impact on precision medicine and global research, ensuring its sustained importance in scientific discovery and healthcare advancements.Book Your Sample Report @By Type, Reagents and Consumables Dominate the Sanger Sequencing Market with Consistent DemandIn 2023, Reagents and Consumables emerged as the largest segment in the Sanger sequencing market, accounting for a significant 40% share. This dominance stems from the recurring need for reagents like DNA polymerases, primers, and nucleotides in every sequencing run. The U.S. FDA highlighted that 55% of genetic tests conducted in 2023 involved sequencing protocols, with Sanger sequencing being a primary method. Government-funded initiatives, such as NIH-supported genomic research, and post-pandemic diagnostic demand have further driven growth. The widespread application of reagents across diagnostics and research solidifies their enduring importance in supporting Sanger sequencing's expanding global market.By Technology, Capillary Electrophoresis: The Leading Technology in the Sanger Sequencing MarketIn 2023, Capillary Electrophoresis emerged as the dominant technology in the Sanger sequencing market, accounting for 45% of global genetic sequencing, as reported by the NHGRI. Renowned for its precision and efficiency, it is considered the gold standard for sequence validation by regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA. Its widespread adoption in clinical and research applications is driven by high accuracy, scalability, and regulatory acceptance. Despite advancements in microfluidic and automated systems, capillary electrophoresis remains more accessible and cost-effective. Backed by government-funded research, this technology is poised to sustain its leadership in the Sanger sequencing landscape.By Application, Clinical Diagnostics Driving Dominance in the Sanger Sequencing Market with Expanding Genetic TestingIn 2023, Clinical Diagnostics dominated the Sanger sequencing market, contributing 38% of the total market share, fueled by its critical role in identifying genetic mutations linked to inherited diseases like cystic fibrosis and cancer. A CDC report noted a 30% rise in genetic testing, with Sanger sequencing at the forefront for its accuracy in detecting small genetic variations. Government healthcare funding, such as the U.S.'s USD 6 billion allocation for genetic testing under Medicare and Medicaid, has further bolstered adoption. Initiatives like the Cancer Moonshot have solidified their role in precision medicine, ensuring sustained leadership in diagnostics applications.Key Players:.Thermo Fisher.Eurofins Scientific.LGC Group.Macrogen.Beckman Coulter.Illumina.Qiagen.BGI Group.Applied Biosystems.PerkinElmerAsk For Enquiry @North America Dominates the Sanger Sequencing Market While Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, North America dominated the Sanger sequencing market with the highest revenue share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial government funding, and high demand for genetic testing. The U.S. leads in genomic research initiatives and clinical diagnostics, supported by institutions like the NIH and government healthcare programs. The region's strong adoption of Sanger sequencing in hospitals, research centers, and pharmaceutical companies further solidifies its dominant position in the global market.The Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing investments in healthcare and genomic research. Rapid technological advancements, growing healthcare awareness, and expanding government support for precision medicine initiatives propel the demand for Sanger sequencing. As countries like China and India focus on improving healthcare systems and genetic testing, the region is poised for significant market expansion, creating a robust growth trajectory for the Sanger sequencing market.Ask For Buy @Key Developments in the Sanger Sequencing Market.Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced Smart Deep Basecaller (SDB) in 2024, leveraging AI to enhance the accuracy of Sanger sequencing base calling..In June 2023, Source Genomics expanded its rapid Sanger sequencing services to the North of the UK, with a new facility in Runcorn.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.Office No.305-B, Arissa Avenue, Fountain Road, Kharadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411014

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.