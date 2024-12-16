12/16/2024Wego recommends affordable destinations from Kuwait under KWD 400 this winter

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Kuwait, December 16th,2024



Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), shares a few recommendations for winter trips under KWD 400 for Kuwaiti travelers.

1. Mumbai, India

Home to various artistic ancient architecture tagged as UNESCO heritage sites, Mumbai has become a top tourist destination for all travelers. The buzzing, bustling city in India is rich in culture, and its traditions are woven into its intricately made fabrics and jewelry.



Round-trip flights and 4-star accommodation for three-night stays are from KWD 198 to KWD 269 per person on Wego. Kuwaiti passport holders require a tourist visa cost of KWD 31 to be applied for at the Embassy of India in Kuwait.

2. Kathmandu, Nepal

Deep in the Himalayan valleys of Nepal lies its capital, Kathmandu, where tourists visit for the mesmerizing beauty of the natural landscapes that trigger adventure and excitement for an unforgettable hiking experience. The nation’s history remains alive as it's embedded among the monuments and carved on the buildings and pillars across the city.

Round-trip flights and 4-star accommodation for three-night stays are from KWD 256 to KWD 286 per person on Wego. Kuwaiti passport holders require a tourist visa to be applied for at the Embassy of Nepal. A single-entry visa costs KWD 12, while a multiple-entry visa costs KWD 18 for a period stay of 30 days and KWD 40 for 90 days.

3. Istanbul, Turkey

Connecting two continents, Istanbul, Turkey, is known for its rich history as ‘the gateway between two worlds.’ An affordable top tourist destination, Istanbul offers picturesque views and long-lasting moments through the colorful streets of Balat or the tasteful coffees and marvelous galleries at İstiklal Avenue. Surely, a traveler’s bucket list wouldn’t be complete without an Istanbul trip!

Round-trip flights and 4-star accommodation for three-night stays are from KWD 133 to KWD 168 per person on Wego. Kuwaiti passport holders are granted visa-free entry to Turkey for 90 days.

4. Tbilisi, Georgia

Tbilisi, one of Europe’s oldest cities, is now a place where culture is wonderfully blended with modern history. The capital city of Georgia is a place where the thrill of ski adventure awaits travelers amidst its wonders of majestic mountains. One of Tbilisi’s top attractions is its colorful domed 17th-century baths, adorned with decorative tiles and surrounded by hot, glistening waters. Tbilisi is the perfect getaway for those who seek tranquility and excitement while basking in the beauty of nature.

Round-trip flights and 4-star accommodation for three-night stays are from KWD 232 to KWD 415 per person on Wego. Kuwaiti passport holders are granted visa-free entry to Georgia for 90 days.

5. Cairo, Egypt

Known for its profound history, entrenched in its historic architecture, Cairo is a top destination for tourists of all ages. Egypt’s capital offers ancient significance for travelers to discover, such as the Cairo Tower, a prolific design of Egyptian civilization. The Al-Moez Ladin Allah Al-Fatimi Street is home to a large archaeological museum frequented by tourists for its preserved beauty and distinct markets.



Round-trip flights and 4-star accommodation for three-night stays are from KWD 213 to KWD 323 per person. Kuwaiti passport holders require a tourist e-visa to enter Egypt. A single-entry visa costs KWD 8, while a multiple-entry visa costs KWD 18.

6. Muscat, Oman

Muscat is home to Oman's famous and significant national treasures that are deep-rooted in the Sultanate’s rich cultural heritage. Whether you’re seeking the trekking heights in Wadi Shab, shopping for authentic Omani delights at Muttrah Souq, or looking for a tranquil space at Al Jalali Fort, a wide array of attractions and destinations await at Muscat!

Round-trip flights and 4-star accommodation for three-night stays are from KWD 180 to KWD 200 per person. Kuwaiti passport holders can enjoy visa-free entry to Oman.

7. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

A top affordable destination that offers unparalleled experience can be found within the metro of Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Head off to Boulevard City, where the most anticipated experiences await this winter, such as Harry Potter: A Riyadh Season Adventure, Squid Game Virtuals, Doos Karting, and more. Top it off with an unlimited shopping spree at Riyadh Park, truly creating a trip that is one for the books.

Round-trip flights and 4-star accommodation for three-night stays are from KWD 186 to KWD 213 per person. Kuwaiti nationals enjoy visa-free entry to Saudi Arabia.

8. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

There are truly many sights to see and behold in Dubai that have marked it as a top destination in the United Arab Emirates. The mesmerizing dancing waters of the Dubai Fountain will have visitors of all ages flocking and gazing in awestruck wonder. Of course, a visit to the Burj Khalifa, where the perfect views of the Dubai skyline can be captured, is an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed!

Round-trip flights and 4-star accommodation for three-night stays are from KWD 264 to KWD 332 per person. Kuwaiti passport holders can enter the UAE without a visa.





