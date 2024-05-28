Russia, Uzbekistan sign deal to build small nuclear power plant in Tashkent

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia and Uzbekistan solidified an accord for Moscow to construct a small nuclear power plant in the Central Asian nation, as part of discussions held between Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Uzbek capital.



Mirziyoyev lauded the significance of the project in his remarks following the talks, describing it as "vital" and highlighting Uzbekistan's substantial uranium reserves. In response, Putin pledged to exert maximum effort to ensure effective collaboration in Uzbekistan's nuclear energy sector.



The proposed plant, if realized, would mark a significant milestone as the first of its kind in Central Asia, further bolstering Russia's influence in the region. The project, outlined by Russia's state-owned energy corporation Rosatom, entails the construction of six reactors with a combined capacity of 330 megawatts, a venture poised to enhance Uzbekistan's energy infrastructure.



Previously, discussions between the two countries had centered on the prospect of a larger-scale nuclear power plant with a capacity of 2.4 gigawatts, underscoring the evolving nature of their energy partnership.



In addition to the nuclear cooperation, Putin also pledged to bolster gas deliveries to Uzbekistan, further solidifying economic ties between the two nations.



Putin's visit to Tashkent, part of his third foreign trip since assuming his fifth presidential term, underscores Russia's strategic outreach efforts amidst ongoing tensions with the West over the Ukraine conflict. From China to Belarus and now Uzbekistan, Putin's diplomatic engagements reflect the Kremlin's concerted efforts to strengthen alliances and navigate geopolitical challenges in an evolving global landscape.

MENAFN28052024000045015839ID1108264554