Syria request assistance against Israeli offensive

(MENAFN) The newly-established Syrian authorities have appealed to the international community for assistance in halting Israeli airstrikes, according to Abu Mohammed al-Julani, the leader of the Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group. Speaking in an interview on Syria TV on Saturday, al-Julani criticized Israel's actions, claiming its justifications for the strikes were "flimsy" and warning that Israel's recent actions could escalate tensions in the region.



In November, HTS launched an offensive against Syrian forces, capturing major cities and advancing towards Damascus. Following the collapse of Syria’s military, former President Bashar Assad fled the country and sought asylum in Russia. Israel recently conducted strikes on Assad’s military assets, including weapons stockpiles and naval vessels, while also maintaining a presence in a UN-patrolled buffer zone between Syria and Israel, which it claims is necessary to prevent "terrorist threats."



Al-Julani emphasized the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty and called for diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability. He urged the international community to step in and address what he described as a dangerous escalation.

MENAFN16122024000045015687ID1108997033