Fashion billionaire slips to his death while hiking

(MENAFN) Isak Andic, the 71-year-old founder of the Spanish fashion brand Mango, tragically died after slipping while hiking near on Saturday. Andic fell more than 150 meters (nearly 500 feet) from a cliff in the Montserrat caves. Emergency services were called, but he was confirmed dead at the scene.



Born in Turkey, Andic moved to Catalonia in the 1960s and launched Mango in 1984. Under his leadership, the company grew into a global fashion giant, with nearly 2,800 stores worldwide and a turnover of €3.1 billion in 2023. His net worth was estimated at $4.5 billion.



Toni Ruiz, CEO of Mango, expressed deep sorrow over his death, and political leaders, including Catalan regional head Salvador Illa and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, praised Andic's contribution to the fashion industry. Mango, known for its trend adaptation and affordability, competes with brands like Zara, outsourcing production mainly to Turkey and Asia.

