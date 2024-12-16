Media reports Syrian village wants to be occupied by Israel

(MENAFN) The southern Syrian village of Hader has reportedly asked to be annexed by Israel, citing growing concerns about the safety of the Druze community in the face of advancing Islamist forces. According to an unverified shared by the Times of Israel, a member of the Druze community voiced these concerns, urging his people to consider their future options following the collapse of President Bashar Assad's government.



Last week, opposition groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a jihadist faction, launched an offensive that quickly overran major Syrian cities, including Damascus, leading to Assad's resignation and his subsequent asylum in Russia. In the video, the representative from Hader, which is situated in the buffer zone between Israel and Syria, expressed that while seeking annexation to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights might be controversial, it was seen as a “lesser evil” compared to the threat posed by HTS and other radical groups.



The man described fears that Islamist forces might seize women, homes, and land, and he called for the Druze people to be freed from what he described as years of oppression. He stated that their community in the Golan Heights, which is under Israeli control, lives with greater freedom and dignity, and he urged for the entire region to join Israel to secure that same level of safety.



Before the Syrian civil war, nearly half of Syria’s Druze population lived in the Suwayda Governorate, near the Israeli border. However, many have since fled to safer regions within the country.

