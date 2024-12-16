Kuwait Amir Receives Kuwait FM, New Diplomats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya at Bayan Palace Monday morning.

During the meeting, the Minister introduced to His Highness the Amir the new ambassadors and consuls of Kuwait: Ambassador to Romania Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Shatti, Ambassador to France Abdullah Suleiman Al-Shahin, Ambassador to Poland Saad Abdulaziz Al-Mehaini, Ambassador to Bangladesh Ali Thunayan Hamada, Ambassador to Mongolia Mutlaq Abdullah Al-Thuwamer, Consul General to the UAE in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Khaled Abdulrahim Al-Zaabi, Ambassador to New Zealand Sheikh Sabah Nasser Hamoud Al-Malik Al-Sabah, and Consul General to Saudi Arabia in Jeddah Yousef Abdullah Al-Tunaib.

They took their oaths of office before His Highness the Amir, with senior state officials in attendance. (end)

