Kuwait Amir Receives Kuwait FM, New Diplomats
12/16/2024 6:02:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya at Bayan Palace Monday morning.
During the meeting, the Minister introduced to His Highness the Amir the new ambassadors and consuls of Kuwait: Ambassador to Romania Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Shatti, Ambassador to France Abdullah Suleiman Al-Shahin, Ambassador to Poland Saad Abdulaziz Al-Mehaini, Ambassador to Bangladesh Ali Thunayan Hamada, Ambassador to Mongolia Mutlaq Abdullah Al-Thuwamer, Consul General to the UAE in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Khaled Abdulrahim Al-Zaabi, Ambassador to New Zealand Sheikh Sabah Nasser Hamoud Al-Malik Al-Sabah, and Consul General to Saudi Arabia in Jeddah Yousef Abdullah Al-Tunaib.
They took their oaths of office before His Highness the Amir, with senior state officials in attendance. (end)
