Sri Lanka collects essential Russian fertilizer donation

(MENAFN) Russian fertilizer company Uralchem has delivered 55,000 metric tons of potash to Sri Lanka in a humanitarian gesture aimed at addressing food shortages. The shipment, which arrived this week, was celebrated with an official ceremony in Colombo on Friday. This donation is part of Russia's broader initiative to assist developing nations, particularly in the Global South, affected by food insecurity and disrupted supply chains.



The shipment is Uralchem’s sixth free delivery since late 2022, following Russia’s offer to provide fertilizers to nations in need after Western sanctions blocked 262,000 tons of Russian fertilizers in 2022. Russia has since donated approximately 190,000 tons of fertilizer, covering shipping costs and partnering with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to distribute it across countries like Malawi, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and now Sri Lanka.



Uralchem confirmed that the fertilizers remained in good condition despite extended storage on ships, making them effective for boosting agricultural production in Sri Lanka. Agriculture Minister Lal Kantha noted that the delivery would significantly aid the country’s farmers, with 30,000 metric tons allocated to paddy farmers and the rest to coconut producers.

