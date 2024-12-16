Musk’s charity allocates majority of funds to his own units
Date
12/16/2024 5:42:00 AM
(MENAFN) Elon Musk's charitable foundation has reportedly failed to meet the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requirement to distribute a certain amount of its assets, while directing millions of dollars to other entities controlled by Musk, according to Bloomberg. The Musk Foundation, which grew to $9.5 billion in assets last year, only disbursed $237 million in donations, most of which went to other nonprofits linked to the billionaire, such as The Foundation, X Prize Foundation, and Fidelity Charitable.
Tax filings indicate that the foundation fell $421 million short of the required disbursement in 2023, leaving Musk with a deadline at the end of the year to allocate the funds or face a significant penalty from the IRS. The IRS mandates that charitable foundations spend at least 5% of their assets annually, a threshold Musk’s foundation has reportedly missed several times.
Meanwhile, Musk’s wealth has surged, with his net worth hitting a record $440 billion this week, boosted by an insider sale of SpaceX shares. He now holds a fortune nearly $200 billion larger than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. Musk has also become a major Republican donor and a prominent member of President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle, pledging to audit the U.S. government and reduce its spending by up to $2 trillion.
MENAFN16122024000045015687ID1108996810
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.