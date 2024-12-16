Govt Asks Mps To Publicise List Of Fake Universities On Social Media

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Union of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said the central government had requested the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territory administrations to take action for closure of these institutions.

“I appeal to the members of Parliament, who are also active on social and have a following among students, to publicise the list of fake universities on their social media platforms. Such efforts will prevent students falling prey to such spurious claims,” Majumdar said.

He said the state governments had also been asked to take appropriate action against those involved in defrauding and cheating students by misrepresenting themselves as“universities”, awarding degrees and using the word“university” with their names.

“If we take direct action, there will be questions on federalism,” Majumdar said.

The minister said 12 fake universities had been shut down between 2014 and 2024.

“It was also requested to intimate the central government/UGC (University Grants Commission) if there are other fake universities functioning in their states/Union territories which are not included in the UGC list of fake universities,” the minister said.

He said FIRs were lodged against several self-styled institutions/universities and showcause/warning notices issued to the unauthorised institutes awarding invalid degrees.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now