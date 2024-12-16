Govt Asks Mps To Publicise List Of Fake Universities On Social Media
Date
12/16/2024 5:08:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The government on Monday asked members of Parliament to spread awareness about 21 fake universities operating across the country and caution students against joining such institutions.
Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said the central government had requested the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territory administrations to take legal action for closure of these institutions.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I appeal to the members of Parliament, who are also active on social media and have a following among students, to publicise the list of fake universities on their social media platforms. Such efforts will prevent students falling prey to such spurious claims,” Majumdar said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said the state governments had also been asked to take appropriate action against those involved in defrauding and cheating students by misrepresenting themselves as“universities”, awarding degrees and using the word“university” with their names.
“If we take direct action, there will be questions on federalism,” Majumdar said.
Read Also
CUET-UG: Students Can Appear For Any Subject, Says UGC
CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Changes In 2025, Revised Norms To Be Announced Soon: UGC Chief
The minister said 12 fake universities had been shut down between 2014 and 2024.
“It was also requested to intimate the central government/UGC (University Grants Commission) if there are other fake universities functioning in their states/Union territories which are not included in the UGC list of fake universities,” the minister said.
He said FIRs were lodged against several self-styled institutions/universities and showcause/warning notices issued to the unauthorised institutes awarding invalid degrees.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN16122024000215011059ID1108996686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.