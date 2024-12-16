BLUETTI Power Solutions Enhance Holiday Celebrations With Reliable Energy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season approaches, BLUETTI introduces a range of portable power stations designed to provide dependable for winter storms, festive gatherings, and holiday travels.



Ensuring Warmth and Comfort During Winter Storms



BLUETTI's home backup systems offer reliable solutions to keep households powered and comfortable during unexpected outages. The AC300 and AC500 models are built for high performance, with 3,000W and 5,000W outputs, respectively. Paired with B300K batteries, these systems can operate essential appliances, including heaters, air conditioners, and kitchen equipment.



The AC500 with two B300K batteries delivers a total capacity of 5,529.6Wh, suitable for energy-intensive holiday feasts. For smaller-scale needs, the AC300 combined with the B300K offers ensuring steady power supply for meal preparation and household essentials.



Energy Solutions for Outdoor Celebrations



For outdoor holiday activities, BLUETTI offers portable solutions that combine functionality and reliability. The Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station provides of capacity with a 2,600W output, making it ideal for powering lights, music systems, and beverage stations at markets or events.



Outdoor adventurers can take advantage of the AC200L + B300K system, which offers a robust capacity and 2,400W output. This setup is capable of running portable heaters, cooking devices, and equipment for seasonal tree-cutting activities.



Power on the Go for Holiday Travelers



BLUETTI's compact options are designed for holiday travel. The AC180 Solar Generator, with 1,152Wh capacity and 1,800W output, supports extended trips, enabling multiple laptop charges and other small-device needs. The AC70 Solar Generator, featuring a 768Wh capacity and 1,000W output, is suitable for powering car fridges, electric blankets, and travel essentials.



Preparing for a Sustainable Future



BLUETTI introduces a new app update with real-time energy monitoring and consumption analytics. This feature provides insights for users aiming to adopt sustainable energy habits as they step into 2025.



About BLUETTI



BLUETTI is a pioneer in clean energy technology, dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions worldwide. With a strong presence in over 110 countries, BLUETTI's innovations support diverse energy needs, from home backup systems to portable generators. Programs like Lighting An African Family (LAAF) underscore BLUETTI's commitment to social responsibility, providing reliable power to off-grid communities across Africa.

