Russians Destroying Ecosystem Of Azov-Black Sea Region - Navy

The Ukrainian Navy has commented on the crash of two Russian tankers Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 with oil products in the Kerch Strait on December 15.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Navy reported this.

“The Russian Federation has once again caused significant damage to the ecosystems of the Azov-Black Sea region and the temporarily occupied Crimea,” the statement reads.

According to the Navy,“while the authorities are trying to somehow organize a rescue operation from their shadow fleet vessels, which are more than fifty years old, oil products are freely entering the high seas. In particular, it is known that there were more than 4 thousand tons of fuel oil on board the Volgoneft 212.”

The Navy reminded that“this is the second time a Kama Shipping tanker has sank due to a hull failure. The previous one was the Volgoneft-139 tanker, which went underwater in a few minutes in November 2007 during anchorage.”

In both cases, the waves crashed into the hull and made a hole, then a crack followed, the tanker split into two sides and sank.

“Relying on their own impunity and the weak response of international organizations to the crimes committed by the invaders, the Russians, even in the course of economic activity, pose a threat to navigation and death to ecosystems in the territories they occupy,” the Navy said.

As reported by Ukrinform, two Russian oil tankers Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 are sinking near the coast in the Kerch Strait.

Photo: UKRAINIAN NAVY