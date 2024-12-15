Jordan Crown Prince Meets Kuwaiti Top Editors, KUNA Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan met on Sunday a host of editors-in-chief of Kuwaiti newspapers, and the Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The delegation, led by of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi, also saw the presence of Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.

The meeting is within the context of Prince Hussein's official visit to Kuwait, where he earlier met the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and held bilateral talks with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Kuwaiti-Jordanian relations were reviewed during the meeting, especially in the media field, as well as joint Arab media cooperation and its role in supporting Arab causes, especially the Palestinian one.

Attendees included KUNA Director General Dr. Fatma Al-Salem, Al-Rai Newspaper Editor-in-Chief Walid Al-Jassem, Annahar Newspaper Editor-in-Chief Imad Bukhamseen, Al-Khaleej Newspaper Editor-in-Chief Ahmad Behbahani, Al-Jarida Newspaper Editor-in-Chief Nasser Al-Otaibi, and Jordan's Ambassador to Kuwait Sinan Al-Majali. (end)

sas







