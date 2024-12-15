Trump contemplates direct offense on Iran

(MENAFN) Sources have informed the Wall Street Journal that US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is exploring options for a potential direct military strike on Iran, including targeting its nuclear facilities. Trump’s earlier withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and the implementation of a “maximum pressure campaign” are part of his strategy, and the incoming administration is reportedly considering a “maximum pressure 2.0” approach that could include military action.



Trump has expressed to Israeli Prime that he wants to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities during his presidency. Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons, has increased its stockpiles of enriched uranium in response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal. The Trump administration is looking for options to act without engaging the US in a broader Middle Eastern conflict. Some advisers advocate for supporting Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites such as Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, potentially involving the US in a joint operation.



While Israel has been preparing for strikes on these highly fortified sites, it remains unclear if conventional weapons alone would suffice. The US might provide heavier bombers and bunker-buster bombs to assist. Direct attacks between Iran and Israel have already occurred this year, including an airstrike and a targeted assassination.

