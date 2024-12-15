Trump gets branded as “Time’s 2024 Person of the Year”

(MENAFN) Time magazine has selected Donald as its 2024 Person of the Year, recognizing his successful campaign to return to the White House as the 47th U.S. President. The magazine praised Trump's substantial impact on and history since he began his presidential run in 2015, noting that his influence made the decision an easy one this year. Other notable candidates included U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, and tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.



Time's "Person of the Year" title, first awarded in 1927, honors individuals or groups who have significantly influenced the year's events, whether positively or negatively. Trump, who has appeared on Time's cover three times in 2024 alone, has previously criticized the magazine, but in 2016, he called the title "a tremendous honor."



