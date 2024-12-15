Qatar to hold French Super Cup final match in January 2025

(MENAFN) The French announced on Thursday that Qatar will host the upcoming Trophee des Champions (French Super Cup) final. The match, featuring Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and French Cup winners Monaco, is scheduled for January 5, 2025. It will take place at Doha's 974 Stadium, following a new partnership between Ligue 1 and "Visit Qatar," the national organization responsible for promoting tourism in the country.



PSG, the most successful club in the history of the competition, defeated Toulouse 2-0 in last season's French Super Cup to win the trophy for the 12th time. Monaco, on the other hand, have won the French Super Cup four times previously, making them a formidable opponent in the upcoming match.



This announcement comes as part of the broader effort by Ligue 1 to expand its global presence and strengthen ties with the Middle East, which has become an increasingly important market for European football. Qatar has been hosting high-profile football events in recent years, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and this partnership further solidifies the country's position in the international football landscape.



Additionally, the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Monaco, originally scheduled for January 5, has been moved to December 18. This adjustment ensures that the two teams are not playing simultaneously, allowing fans to enjoy both events separately.

