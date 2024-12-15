Kuwait Nat'l Guard Chief Commends Longstanding Ties With UK.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber commended the United Kingdom's longstanding and honorable stance towards Kuwait and the strong bilateral relations in various domains.

Sheikh Mubarak received UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis at his office, said a statement by KNG, as she was accompanied by the British Defense Attache Captain Neil Marriott and the National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Bruce Ridge.

Captain Marriot and Lieutenant Colonel Ridge congratulated Sheikh Mubarak for being appointed as Chief of the National Guard and earing the political leadership's trust, the statement added.

In return, Sheikh Mubarak expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Ambassador Lewis and her accompanying delegation. (end)

ahk













MENAFN15122024000071011013ID1108994584