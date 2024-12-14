Jordan King: Syria's Stability Strategic Interest For Arabs
AMMAN, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II on Saturday said Syria's stability is a strategic interest for the Arab states and the whole region.
The Royal Diwan said in a statement that the monarch was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of the Arab ministerial contact group for Syria and representatives of international organizations during their meetings, held in Aqaba.
King Abdullah II stressed on the necessity of a unified international stand to preserve Syria's security, its citizens, national institutions and sovereignty.
He affirmed Amman's support for a peaceful inclusive political process and called for solidarity among the Syrians to build a free and secure Syria. (end)
