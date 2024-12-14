Nureca Limited Certified As A Great Place To Work

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nureca Limited , a leading innovator in home healthcare and wellness products, proudly announces its certification as a Great Place to Work. This globally recognized honour reflects Nureca's dedication to fostering an empowering, inclusive, and collaborative work environment.



Nureca Limited is now Great Place to Work - Certified





The Great Place to Work certification benchmarks excellence in workplace culture and employee satisfaction. It underscores Nureca's success in creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to excel.





Speaking on the achievement, Aryan Goyal, CEO of Nureca Limited , said, "At Nureca, our mission goes beyond delivering world-class healthcare solutions. We are equally committed to creating a workplace where every individual thrives and feels a true sense of belonging. This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team, who are the real drivers of our success."





Nureca Limited specializes in designing and delivering innovative healthcare products that empower individuals to monitor and manage their health from the comfort of their homes. Its diverse portfolio includes smart medical devices, fitness equipment, and wellness solutions, under leading brands Dr Trust, Dr Physio and Trumom. Cricket captain Rohit Sharma is brand ambassador for the company.





This certification is a milestone that underscores Nureca's core values of trust, collaboration, and excellence. As the company continues to expand its product range and market reach, it remains committed to nurturing a work culture that prioritizes employee well-being and growth.





With this accolade, Nureca reinforces its position not only as a leader in healthcare innovation but also as an employer of choice in the industry.