Airbus Ventures Invests In Eureka Robotics Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Airbus Ventures invests in Eureka Robotics

Airbus Ventures has made an in Singapore-based Eureka Robotics .

Eureka says it will use the $10.5 million Series A funds to accelerate the development of its main products – Eureka Controller and Eureka 3D Camera, which enable system integrators and manufacturers to deploy High Accuracy-High Agility (HA-HA) applications in factories and warehouses.

It will also scale the company's operations in the existing markets of Singapore and Japan, with a plan to launch more widely across Japan, as well as to enter the US market, where the company has already acquired initial customers.

Dr Pham Quang Cuong, Eureka CEO and co-founder, says:“Eureka Robotics was founded in 2018 with the mission of helping factories worldwide automate dull, dirty, and dangerous work, so that human workers can focus on their creative endeavors.

“We are proud to reach the next stage of our development, with the support of our investors and the cooperation of our esteemed customers and partners. We will continue to make further efforts to bring our innovative technology to society.”

Empowered by Robotics and AI research from NTU Singapore, MIT, and the University of Tokyo, Eureka Robotics delivers robotic software and systems to automate tasks that require High Accuracy and High Agility (HA-HA). Common uses include AI-based inspection, precision handling, 3D picking, assembly, or dispensing.

Yuichiro Hikosaka, principal at Airbus Ventures, says:“Eureka's technology excels in achieving micron-level accuracy in order to harness the full potential of hardware.

“The team's expertise in calibration, motion planning, and force control has powered tens of millions of operations in real-world commercial environments.

“We're thrilled to welcome the team into the Airbus Ventures startup portfolio.”

Eureka says its strengths lie in its proprietary technologies (High Accuracy Calibration, Computer Vision, Motion Planning, Force Control) and extensive industrial deployment experience, with more than 25 million HA-HA operations to date in factories worldwide.

Eureka has offices in Singapore, Vietnam, and Japan, and their customer base ranges from industry-leading companies such as Toyota, Denso, Bridgestone, Mitsui Fudosan, Sumitomo Bakelite from Japan, to Pratt & Whitney, Coherent, and Excelitas.