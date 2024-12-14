Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In Broadway Revival Of 'Othello' At Barrymore Theatre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jake Gyllenhaal will star as Othello in the Broadway revival at Barrymore Theatre. The production, directed by Sam Gold, also features Ruth Wilson as Desdemona

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Broadway fans, get ready for a star-studded production of William Shakespeare's 'Othello ' at the Barrymore Theatre. Academy Award-nominated Jake Gyllenhaal will take on the lead role of Othello in this highly anticipated revival.

Gyllenhaal, known for his dynamic performances in films such as 'Brokeback Mountain' and 'Nightcrawler', will make his Broadway debut in this classic tragedy. He will be joined by Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold, who previously worked with Gyllenhaal on the acclaimed off-Broadway production of 'If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet'.

In 'Othello', Gyllenhaal will share the stage with Tony Award-winning actress Ruth Wilson, who will play the role of Desdemona. The play follows the story of Othello, a respected general in the Venetian army, and his downfall at the hands of the manipulative and envious Iago. With Gyllenhaal and Wilson's undeniable talent and chemistry, this production is sure to be a must-see for theater enthusiasts.

The revival of 'Othello' is just one of the many exciting projects Gyllenhaal has in the works. He is also set to star in the upcoming film 'The Guilty' and the limited series 'The Son' on HBO. But for now, fans can look forward to seeing him on the Broadway stage, bringing one of Shakespeare's most iconic characters to life.

Tickets for 'Othello' will go on sale in the coming months, so be sure to mark your calendars. This production is not to be missed, as it promises to be a captivating and unforgettable experience. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements about this highly anticipated Broadway revival.

