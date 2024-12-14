K'taka Quota Row: Backward Class Forum Chief Warns Lingayat Seer Over 'Tinkering With Reservations'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 14 (IANS) The reservation quota row in Karnataka on Saturday took a serious turn with the President of the Backward Classes Awareness Forum warning the Kudalasangama Panchamasali Mutt seer Basava Jayamrutynjaya that "if he tries to take away the reservation quota of backward classes, his hands would be severed".

Speaking to the in Mysuru after the meeting of the forum, President K.S. Shivaramu made the statement while expressing his outrage against the stir launched by the Panchamasali Lingayats demanding reservation under the 2A Category.

Currently, under 2A Category, various backward castes are getting reservation in all sectors. The government is providing 15 per cent of the reservation under this category.

"If anyone tries to takeaway our reservation, we will severe their hands. We condemn the agitation launched by Jayamrutynjaya Seer. He is acting like a political leader," he stated.

"The seer talks humiliatingly about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Being a 'Swamiji', he can't work for a particular caste. He is unfit to be a 'Swamiji'. It is better for him to quit the sainthood.

"We are giving respect to the saffron dress. You should preserve it. The matter of reservation is in the Supreme Court. Being a seer, you are provoking violence. The backwards, Veerashaivas and Lingayats are living together. You are trying to bring disharmony between us," he charged.

Shivaramu said that the seer is acting like a puppet of the BJP and he is conspiring to unseat CM Siddaramaiah.

This development is likely to stir a controversy in the state.

On the other hand, Basava Jayamrutynjaya Swamiji addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Saturday continued his attacks on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

CM Siddaramaiah by dubbing the Panchamasali Lingayats reservation agitation as unconstitutional has made his aversions towards the Lingayat community clear.

The CM has also proved that he doesn't care about the sect. His statement is an insult to all followers of Basavanna.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should suspend his Cabinet minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and other Congress MLAs and MLCs who had taken part in the agitation if he calls the agitation unconstitutional, the seer demanded.

"I urge the state government not to divert the agitation on the pretext of taking the name of Ambedkar and the Constitution. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tried every means to detail our reservation movement," the seer slammed.

The protest by the Panchamasali Lingayats turned violent on Tuesday when they tried to barge inside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha to meet CM Siddaramaiah. The police resorted to cane-charge to disperse the protesters.

Reacting to the criticism over the police cane-charge on the protesters demanding a reservation for the Panchamasali Lingayat community in Belagavi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that the law is same for everyone and the Panchamasali seer violated it.

Asked about the demand by the Panchamasali Lingayats, the Chief Minister had said the Panchamasali community should approach the Permanent Backward Classes Commission.

The Panchamasali Lingayats are demanding reservation under the 2A Category under which 15 per cent of reservation is provided to backward communities. Presently, Lingayats including Panchamasali sect with low income are getting reservation under 3B Category along with Christians and others.