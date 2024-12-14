عربي


Hikmet Hajiyev Highlights Azerbaijan's Efforts Against Disinformation At Stratcom Summit

12/14/2024 5:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department, addressed the ongoing issue of disinformation at the Stratcom Summit '24 in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

Speaking during the panel on "AI and Strategic Development: A Vision for Azerbaijan's Future," he condemned the fake news spread by Western and Armenian media, particularly regarding the Second Karabakh War, anti-terror operations, and COP29.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan actively uses artificial intelligence to combat disinformation, a challenge that persists even after the end of the Patriotic War. He highlighted that the issue is also raised in negotiations with Armenia.

Additionally, Hajiyev discussed the strong Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, emphasizing cooperation on multiple levels, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence, within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

AzerNews

