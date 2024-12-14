Hikmet Hajiyev Highlights Azerbaijan's Efforts Against Disinformation At Stratcom Summit
Date
12/14/2024 5:09:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and
Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department, addressed the
ongoing issue of disinformation at the Stratcom Summit '24 in
Istanbul, Azernews reports.
Speaking during the panel on "AI and Strategic Development: A
Vision for Azerbaijan's Future," he condemned the fake news spread
by Western and Armenian media, particularly regarding the Second
Karabakh War, anti-terror operations, and COP29.
Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan actively uses artificial
intelligence to combat disinformation, a challenge that persists
even after the end of the Patriotic War. He highlighted that the
issue is also raised in negotiations with Armenia.
Additionally, Hajiyev discussed the strong Azerbaijani-Turkish
relations, emphasizing cooperation on multiple levels, particularly
in the field of artificial intelligence, within the framework of
the Organization of Turkic States.
MENAFN14122024000195011045ID1108992576
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.