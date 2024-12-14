Germany's foreign trade surplus declines in October
Date
12/14/2024 4:27:53 AM
(MENAFN) Germany's foreign trade balance recorded a surplus of €13.4 billion (USD14 billion) in October, falling short of market expectations and down from €17 billion (USD 7.8 billion) in September.
Exports totaled €124.6 billion (USD130 billion) in October, marking a 2.8 percent decline compared to the same month last year, while imports amounted to €111.2 billion (USD 116billion), reflecting a 1.7 percent increase. These figures were released by the Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, on Friday.
On a month-to-month basis, Germany's exports decreased by 2.8 percent, while imports saw a slight dip of 0.1 percent in October.
Within the European Union, Germany exported goods worth €68.9 billion (USD72 billion) to fellow EU member states and imported €57.9 billion (USD60.5 billion) worth of goods from these countries.
Exports to non-EU countries (third countries) reached €55.7 billion (USD58.2 billion) in October, while imports from these countries totaled €53.3 billion (USD55.6 billion).
Germany's exports to Russia saw a significant drop, falling 9.4 percent compared to the previous month, amounting to just €0.6 billion (USD0.63 billion) in October.
MENAFN14122024000045016755ID1108992431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.