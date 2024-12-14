Germany's foreign trade surplus declines in October

(MENAFN) Germany's foreign trade balance recorded a surplus of €13.4 billion (USD14 billion) in October, falling short of market expectations and down from €17 billion (USD 7.8 billion) in September.



Exports totaled €124.6 billion (USD130 billion) in October, marking a 2.8 percent decline compared to the same month last year, while imports amounted to €111.2 billion (USD 116billion), reflecting a 1.7 percent increase. These figures were released by the Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, on Friday.



On a month-to-month basis, Germany's exports decreased by 2.8 percent, while imports saw a slight dip of 0.1 percent in October.



Within the European Union, Germany exported goods worth €68.9 billion (USD72 billion) to fellow EU member states and imported €57.9 billion (USD60.5 billion) worth of goods from these countries.



Exports to non-EU countries (third countries) reached €55.7 billion (USD58.2 billion) in October, while imports from these countries totaled €53.3 billion (USD55.6 billion).



Germany's exports to Russia saw a significant drop, falling 9.4 percent compared to the previous month, amounting to just €0.6 billion (USD0.63 billion) in October.

