UK Signs Security Agreement With EU In 2025

The UK is set to sign a new security partnership agreement with the European Union in early 2025, according to Azernews reports.

"It is expected that British Prime Keir Starmer will sign a new security partnership agreement with the EU at the start of the new year," the article states.

It is noted that Starmer will welcome the new President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, to London on Thursday. Costa is expected to officially invite Starmer to a meeting in February, where discussions on defense cooperation will take place.

The two leaders will also address the scheduling of the EU-UK summit, planned for the first half of 2025, the article adds.

Starmer has consistently emphasized his desire to rebuild and strengthen relations with the European Union. In the Labour Party's election manifesto, a security pact with the EU was proposed, along with plans to enhance defense cooperation with France, Germany, and other partners in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

This new agreement signals a significant shift in the UK's post-Brexit foreign policy, reflecting the government's recognition of the growing need for closer defense and security ties with Europe. Experts suggest that this partnership could foster deeper cooperation on issues such as counterterrorism, cyber threats, and military coordination, strengthening the overall security landscape of Europe.