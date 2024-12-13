UK Signs Security Agreement With EU In 2025
By Alimat Aliyeva
The UK is set to sign a new security partnership agreement with
the European Union in early 2025, according to
"It is expected that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will
sign a new security partnership agreement with the EU at the start
of the new year," the article states.
It is noted that Starmer will welcome the new President of the
European Council, Antonio Costa, to London on Thursday. Costa is
expected to officially invite Starmer to a meeting in February,
where discussions on defense cooperation will take place.
The two leaders will also address the scheduling of the EU-UK
summit, planned for the first half of 2025, the article adds.
Starmer has consistently emphasized his desire to rebuild and
strengthen relations with the European Union. In the Labour Party's
election manifesto, a security pact with the EU was proposed, along
with plans to enhance defense cooperation with France, Germany, and
other partners in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).
This new agreement signals a significant shift in the UK's
post-Brexit foreign policy, reflecting the government's recognition
of the growing need for closer defense and security ties with
Europe. Experts suggest that this partnership could foster deeper
cooperation on issues such as counterterrorism, cyber threats, and
military coordination, strengthening the overall security landscape
of Europe.
