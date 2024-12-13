Ukraine's Defense Minister Highlights IT Coalition Achievements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, has shared the 2024 accomplishments of the IT Coalition established to support Ukraine.

Umerov posted this on , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Together with our international partners, we continue transforming the Defense Forces into one of the most technologically advanced armies in the world,” the stated.

Umerov outlined the IT Coalition's key achievements this year, including the accumulation of EUR

482 million from partners to support Ukraine's military needs.

With these funds, Ukrainian forces have been provided with secure communication systems and licenses for the SAP software have been purchased. This software digitizes supply and logistics in the military. Additionally, EUR

71 million has been allocated for joint procurement of equipment and software.

In total, the IT Coalition has delivered equipment and software worth EUR

102.7 million to Ukraine in 2024, Umerov noted.

This support has strengthened tactical-level command points, data processing centers, and units dedicated to innovation and cybersecurity.

Umerov emphasized that Ukraine is already identifying its priority needs for the upcoming year with partners. Estonia, for example, has announced a EUR

5 million contribution for 2025.

Germany, Finland, Sweden, and Canada have also pledged continued support, with Canada joining the IT Coalition in October.

"We are also pleased to welcome Ireland as the new member of this coalition," Umerov added.

He expressed gratitude to all the countries supporting the coalition's efforts and advancing the digital transformation of Ukraine's military.

As reported by Ukrinform, the IT Coalition, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, is one of eight capability coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The coalition focuses on providing support to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces in IT, communication, and cybersecurity domains.