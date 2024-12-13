Ukraine's Government Extends Ban On Import From Russia Into 2025
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the ban on the import of goods from Russia until December 31, 2025.
As reported by Ukrinform, citing the Ministry of Economy , the decision was made at a government meeting on December 13, 2024.
The Ministry reminded that the list of goods prohibited for import from Russia was approved by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution on December 30, 2015 (No. 1147) and has been periodically updated.
Additionally, on December 10, the government extended the validity of the Cabinet's resolution No. 1146 from December 30, 2015, which establishes import duty rates on goods originating from Russia, for another year, until December 31, 2025.
"Since April 9, 2022, the government has imposed a full embargo on goods from the Russian Federation (government resolution No. 426 of April 9, 2022). No trade with Russia is taking place. However, we must not forget the pressure Russia exerted before the full-scale invasion. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain the measures that were previously implemented as countermeasures against Russia. Over time, Russia's economic pressure will receive an appropriate legal assessment," said Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Ukraine's Trade Representative.
He expressed hope that Ukraine's Western partners would continue to reject any Russian products.
"We need to reduce the inflow of funds into the Russian budget, which the aggressor country uses to continue the war," Kachka concluded.
As previously reported, the adoption of two government resolutions in 2015 to restrict trade with Russia was a response to the economic pressure that had been ongoing for years. Specifically, Russia unilaterally suspended the Free Trade Area Agreement within the CIS with Ukraine and banned the import of several Ukrainian-origin goods starting January 1, 2016.
