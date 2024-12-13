Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) SEC Filing Reveals Jpmorgan Chase's Ownership Of Ordinary Shares

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



shows significant interest in Brera Holdings, according to a recent SEC 6K filing, providing insight into institutional confidence and potential strategic alignments.

The Chase signals confidence in Brera from a leading institution, enhancing its credibility among investors and partners. Brera's recent investment in Juve Stabia, an Italian Serie B soccer club, aligns with the company's multi-club ownership strategy.

Earlier this week Chase & Co. disclosed its 5.3% stake in Brera Holdings PLC via an SEC 6K filing through its investment management activities. Made in accordance with the Irish Companies Act, this announcement highlights Chase's aggregate ownership of 351,400 Class B Ordinary Shares of Brera.

The SEC Form 6K is a regulatory report for foreign companies trading on U.S. exchanges. It ensures transparency by informing investors of material events, financial updates, and corporate changes. This specific filing reveals JPMorgan Chase's significant interest in Brera Holdings, providing insight into...

Read More>>

For more information,visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN