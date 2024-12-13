Chicago Cardiology Notice Of Data Privacy Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Cardiology Institute is providing notice of a data privacy event that affected certain personal information. Data privacy and security is a priority for Chicago Cardiology Institute, and we take this event seriously.

What happened? On July 16, 2024, an unauthorized third party gained brief access to a single account within the Chicago Cardiology email tenant. Upon discovery, we took prompt action to secure the email environment , launched an internal investigation into this incident, and retained external, nationally recognized computer forensic experts to confirm these findings and to identify the full extent of data potentially exposed as a result of this incident.

What information was involved? Based on a thorough investigation of the data, it was determined that information related to individuals' name, referring physician's name, date of birth, reason for appointment and insurance provider included in an internal email attachment, may have been subject to unauthorized access.

What are we doing?

Chicago Cardiology has made immediate enhancements to our systems, security and practices. Additionally, we have engaged appropriate experts to assist us in conducting a full review of our security practices and systems to ensure that enhanced security protocols are in place going forward. We are committed to helping those people who may have been impacted by this unfortunate situation.

What can you do?

For individuals seeking more information or who have questions, contact the dedicated toll-free helpline at (833) 918-5387, Monday through Friday, 9am to 9pm (EST).

We deeply regret any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause. Chicago Cardiology Institute strengthened our systems and security protocols for our employees, patients and customers by implementing threat monitoring systems, proactive vulnerability management programs, active systems scanning and policy additions.

