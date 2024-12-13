3 Stocks That Slumped: WDC, NDSN, And ADBE

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Storage supplier Western Digital (WDC) dropped by 5.59% on Thursday. The firm's CEO, David Goeckeler, warned of pricing headwinds at a conference.

WDC will face pricing headwinds, more than expected as it enters the current quarter. Still, the CEO suggested that a recovery is possible toward the end of the quarter. Even if sales slump, the company expects a strong sequential quarter.

Nordson (NDSN) dropped by 8.19% after posting fourth-quarter results. The firm earned $2.78 in non-GAAP EPS as revenue increased by 3.4% Y/Y to $744 million. Despite record sales of $2.7 billion, investors expect more. The precision engineering and manufacturing technology firm did not grow the business for two years.

In the software industry, Adobe Systems (ADBE) dropped by 13.69% to close at $474.63. This is a price not seen since around June 2024. Still, the company has imaging, vector, and design functions in its software. It now has video and audio tools that are in the beta phase.

The commercial industry needs Adobe's software. As it integrates those three models into the CC suite, profits should expand.

Adobe is also adding AI Assistant in Acrobat, its flagship PDF software. The company has experienced a strong start. If this continues to accelerate, ADBE stock should recover.

