South Korea: Prosecution Arrests Chief Of Capital Defence Command

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 13 (IANS) Prosecutors on Friday arrested Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, the chief of South Korea's Capital Defence Command, as part of their ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

"The commander was arrested this evening under a warrant," the prosecution said.

Lee, who had previously been placed under a ban, is accused of ordering the deployment of martial law to the National Assembly building after Yoon declared martial law on December 3, reports Yonhap news agency.

Several military commanders are currently under investigation in connection with the military's role in enforcing martial law, which was soon lifted by the parliament.

Prosecutors plan to seek a separate warrant to formally detain Lee within 48 hours.

Prosecutors also sought an arrest warrant for Defence Counterintelligence Command chief Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung over his role in the imposition of martial law.

Yeo is also suspected of sending troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission at the orders of then-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

The arrest warrant was sought on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

Prosecutors revealed that Yeo had allegedly ordered military officials to prioritise the arrest of three prominent politicians -- the leaders of both the ruling and main opposition parties, as well as National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, according to legal sources.

Additionally, several other figures, including politicians, judges and a progressive reporter, were reportedly listed as targets.

Later on Friday, Yeo announced that he would waive a court hearing to review the arrest warrant.

"Participating in the hearing to determine the necessity of my arrest would not be appropriate in light of my duties to the public and my subordinates. Therefore, I have decided to forgo it," Yeo said in a statement.